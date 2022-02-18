Antigua logs 5 new cases of COVID-19

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed five (5) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 15th February, 2022 at 6pm.

Sixty-nine(69) samples were processed.

Nine (9) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is seven thousand four hundred (7,400); which is inclusive of seventy-six (76) active cases.

There is one (1) hospitalized case; one (1) moderate.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

