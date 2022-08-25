Antigua drops all COVID-19 restrictions for arriving passengers by air

5 planes at VC Bird Airport

Cabinet Notes:

The Cabinet convened its meeting at about 10:30 am and ended at about 6:30 pm, or after six hours of deliberation and debate.

The Cabinet held intensive discussions on a wide variety of matters relating to the smooth running of the country. All members were present.

Cabinet decided that all COVID-19 restrictions are to be lifted for arriving passengers by air.

With respect to passengers arriving aboard cruise ships, the Cabinet has decided to adhere to the protocols enforced by the cruise lines until such time as the cruise lines themselves alter their protocols.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will publish an updated Travel Advisory and the new revised rules that will become effective shortly after publication.

