Antigua Congratulates Jamaica on 60th Anniversary of Independence

6 August 2022

Honourable Andrew Holness

Prime Minister

Kingston, Jamaica

Dear Prime Minister:

On behalf of the people and Government of Antigua and Barbuda, I extend warm congratulations to you, your Government and the people of Jamaica on the Anniversary of your 60th year of Independence.

On 6 August 1962, the proud people of Jamaica set off on a path that was inconceivable to those who had enslaved and colonized the courageous people of the Anglo-Caribbean’s largest and most populous island.

Capitalizing on United Nations Resolution 1514/XV of 1960, declaring colonialism unlawful, Jamaica chose a path fraught with challenges and high expectations, 60 years ago.

In these past sixty years, the majestic people have shown their prowess in economic development, political maturation, outstanding sporting greatness, and academic leadership that is the envy of universities globally.

Jamaica is known the world over because of its outstanding performance in sports, of the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, and as a place of beauty and great charm.

Your beautiful country has been a beacon and inspiration to the countries of the region in its determination to coalesce and contribute to regional development. Your country’s role in sustaining the CARICOM is very well-known and appreciated.

The next sixty years will prove pivotal as our small island-states tackle the challenges associated with global climate change and intensify the search for renewable energy alternatives.

The people of Antigua and Barbuda join hands with the people of Jamaica to engineer a sustainable future, free of injustice and the quixotic use of might to crush freedom.

Congratulations on your 60th Anniversary, Prime Minister, and allow me to reiterate the assurances of my highest regard and esteem.

Honourable Gaston Browne M.P.

Prime Minister

