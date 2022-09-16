Antigua can expect winds of up to 60mph from Tropical Storm Fiona

Dale Destin: Yes, there has been a shift to the south, yes it has weakened; however, we are still expecting storm winds starting this evening and a return to 60 mph sustained winds is forecast.

Update:

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 58.8 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h).

A westward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday night or early Sunday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest later on

Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands tonight and early Saturday, and move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

Key messages for Tropical Storm Fiona can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header

WTNT42 KNHC and on the web at hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT2.shtml.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of the northern Leeward Islands within the warning area beginning late this afternoon or this evening.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area across the Virgin Islands on Saturday and in Puerto Rico late Saturday or Saturday night.

RAINFALL: Fiona is forecast to produce the following rainfall

totals:

Leeward Islands and Northern Windward Islands: 3 to 6 inches.

British and U.S. Virgin Islands: 4 to 6 inches

Puerto Rico: 4 to 8 inches with maximum totals of 12 inches,

particularly across eastern and southern Puerto Rico.

Eastern Dominican Republic: 6 to 10 inches with maximum totals of 16

inches possible

Turks and Caicos: 4 to 8 inches

These rains may produce flash and urban flooding, along with

mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly southern and

eastern Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic.

STORM SURGE: Localized coastal flooding will be possible along the

coasts of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in areas of

onshore winds Saturday into Sunday.

SURF: Swells generated by Fiona are affecting the Leeward Islands,

and are expected to spread westward to the Virgin Islands and Puerto

Rico today and Saturday. These conditions could cause

life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult

products from your local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

————-

Next complete advisory at 1100 AM AST.

