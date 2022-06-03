Antigua Brewery to be redeveloped for more than $16.5 million

CABINET NOTES:

An agreement will be entered into shortly regarding the brewery at Crabbes Peninsula.

An Antiguan company has agreed to utilize its own and borrowed resources from a local bank, in order to proceed with the re-development of the Antiguan Brewery.

More than $16.5 million dollars will be borrowed for the investment; the loan is to be repaid over fifteen (15) years.

Two other investment groups will hold shares in the brewery to include NAMCO, which will hold 20% of the shares, and the German experts will hold 15%.

