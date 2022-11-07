Antigua Barbuda Workers Union Youth Arm Launches International Men’s Day Campaign

ABWU Youth Arm Executive Committee and membership

Men’s issues will take center stage this November as the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union Youth Arm launches a three-week social media campaign in observance of International Men’s Day, celebrated on 19 November each year.

The campaign aims to highlight the importance of celebrating men and boys, in addition to bringing awareness to specific issues that affect men in the workplace and the wider society.

Among the issues to be featured in the campaign are Mental Health, Paternity Leave, Sexual Harassment and Work Equality.

ABWU Youth Arm President, Raisa Roberts, said the project was conceptualized through group discussions and from her own personal reflections as a parent.

“As the mother of a male child, I want my son to grow up in a society where he doesn’t feel marginalized. We researched issues that men face and realized that there were many issues that we can bring awareness to,” Roberts explained.

The President added that the overall objective of the campaign is to help more men feel appreciated and supported.

“The ABWU Youth Arm wants to say we stand with Men,” Roberts affirmed.

The general public is invited to view and share the campaign by visiting and following Facebook.com/AntiguaBarbudaWorkersUnion.

The campaign will culminate with a video presentation and discussion which will form part of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union International Men’s Day Workshop on Friday, 18 November 2022.

