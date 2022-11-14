Antigua Barbuda sends delegation to CAC Sea and Beach Games in Santa Marta, Columbia

Nia, Tiger, Josanne

Antigua and Barbuda are set to compete in the Inaugural CAC Sea and Beach Games to be held in Santa Marta, Columbia, 19th – 26th November 2022.

Antigua and Barbuda will field two sporting disciplines, Beach Volleyball (female) and under the Sailing umbrella, Kite Surf.

High expectation and possible a medal, is predicted for Antigua’s very own, Tiger Tyson. Tiger will be the lone competitor in the Sailing’s Kite Surf competition.

He will be managed by Beghia Grice-Tyson. Tiger Tyson who will be the bearer of the nation’s flag will start competing on 21st November for a series of event.

The islands under 23 Female Beach Volleyballers competition will start on 24th November when they first face Venezuela in an elimination tournament.

The twin island state will be represented by Josanne Lewis and Nia Benjamin.

The team will be managed by National Beach Volleyball coach, Olsen Joseph.

Mr. Thomas Greenaway will act as the Chef de Mission. Mr. Greenaway an experience Games Chief, headed the last junior team at last year’s Junior Panam Games.

The team will leave for Santa Marta in stages, with the Chef arriving in time for his November 17th Delegation Registration Meeting.

The Surfer and the ABNOC Secretary General will arrive in time for the opening ceremony on 19th November and the Volleyballers arriving two days before they competition as required.

The 1st Junior Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Sea and Beach Games is held under the auspices of Centro Caribe Sports (Formerly CASCO) and the organizing committee of the host city of the Santa Marta.

Over 25 countries will participate the following events: Open Water Swimming, Beach Tennis, Beach Volleyball, Beach Rugby, Beach Soccer, Beach Wrestling, Skateboarding, Surf and Candle.

Antigua and Barbuda were qualified to participate in Candle Sailing, Kite Surf and Female Volleyball.

For more information on the Games visit the website, https://www.santamarta2022.com/en/

