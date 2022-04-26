Antigua & Barbuda: Latest Travel Advisory

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has updated its Travel Advisory effective immediately to ensure the continued safety of travelers and residents.

The State continues to carry out a combination of screening, testing including random testing of arriving passengers, the issuing of monitoring bracelets and other measures to mitigate the risk of importing any new cases of COVID-19 into the country.

Additionally, measures have been implemented for the quick detection of any imported cases. This strategy is intended to protect and safeguard the health of both residents and visitors to Antigua and Barbuda.

Nationals and residents of Antigua and Barbuda are strongly advised to check travel advisories of home and destination countries prior to travel at this time.

The protocols implemented are as follows:

Arriving passengers are not required to present verifiable documentation of full vaccination to be permitted entry into Antigua and Barbuda. Protocol #3 outlines guidance pertaining to partially/unvaccinated persons.

Fully vaccinated arriving passengers are not required to present a PCR/Rapid Antigen Test negative result to be permitted entry into Antigua and Barbuda, (unless they show symptoms of possible infection). This includes transiting passengers.

Partially/Unvaccinated passengers with no COVID 19 symptoms are permitted entry provided they:

a. Present a negative certified PCR result taken no more than three (3) days or Rapid Antigen Test taken no more than 24 hours prior to arrival in Antigua and Barbuda.

b. Submit to a RT-PCR test on arrival at their own expense

c. Quarantine for ten (10) days in their own homes if partially vaccinated

i.e:

i. Either received 1 dose of a 2-dose vaccine OR

ii. the 2nd dose of a 2-dose vaccine was received less than two weeks prior to arrival.

d. Quarantine for fourteen (14) days in their own homes if unvaccinated. If symptoms appear during the period of quarantine, the person must be placed in isolation and will be tested for COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated passengers may be required to submit to a RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 upon arrival at their own expense. Instructions on permissible activities while awaiting results will be provided by Port Health officials.

Unvaccinated minors between the ages of five and eighteen years old must present a negative certified RT-PCR result taken no more than three (3) days or Rapid Antigen Test taken no more than 24 hours prior to arrival in Antigua and Barbuda. Unvaccinated minors who are not staying at a certified resort/accommodation (Airbnb) may be required to quarantine at home for a period of 10 – 14 days.

Children below the age of five (5) years entering Antigua and Barbuda, DO NOT REQUIRE a COVID -19 test.

Arriving passengers who are permitted to quarantine at home may be required to wear a monitoring bracelet according to the Quarantine Authority regulations.

Visitors are required to observe all protocols during their stay and patronize only COVID-19 certified businesses such as restaurants and excursions for the duration of their trip.

The wearing of face masks in public spaces is actively encouraged throughout Antigua and Barbuda and social/physical distancing protocols should still be adhered to. Therefore, all passengers arriving in Antigua and Barbuda are encouraged to wear face masks wherever there are gatherings of significant numbers of people e.g., ports, supermarkets, bars and clubs.

All arriving passengers must complete a Health Declaration Form and will be subject to screening and temperature checks by Port Health Authorities upon arrival in Antigua and Barbuda. Passengers who knowingly present false declarations of COVID-19 negative tests or vaccination on arrival will be fined according to the laws of Antigua and Barbuda.

Arriving passengers with symptoms of COVID-19 may be isolated as determined by the Health Authorities.

Transiting passengers/Crew members who require an overnight stay will be required to proceed to a hotel or government certified facility to await departure.

All Marine Pleasure Craft and Ferry Services entering the waters of Antigua and Barbuda should contact the Antigua Port Authority, using VHF Channel 16, at least six (6) hours prior to arrival. Instructions will be given to guide the crafts to either the Nevis Street Pier or English/Falmouth Harbours, Jolly Harbour, or other holding area.

Military Vessels/Aircraft and other Watercraft transporting food, medical supplies, humanitarian and emergency supplies will be required to follow the Quarantine Guidelines established by the Quarantine Authority as well as issued by Port Health and must give prior notification before arrival.

These restrictions for maritime traffic, and the consequential Antigua Port Authority guidelines, issued during the State of Emergency, shall not restrict vessels engaged in innocent passage and/or transit passage, within the territorial seas and/or archipelagic waters of Antigua and Barbuda, under the 1982 United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

This Travel Advisory replaces ALL previous Travel Advisories issued by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

