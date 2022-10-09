Antigua and Barbuda’s Medicinal Cannabis Authority concludes a high-level mission to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Office of MCA: (left torRight) Dr. Jerrol Thompson, Chief Executive Officer MCA of SV; Mr. Lennie Adams, Deputy Chairman of MCA Board of Directors SVG; Mr. Veldon Ragguett, Operations Manager of MCA A&B, Mr. Richard Branch, Chairman of MCA Board of Directors SVG; Miss Joy-Marie King, Director of Commercial Diplomacy & Compliance of MCA A&B; Hon. Saboto Ceasar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry & Labour and Fisheries SVG and Dr. Jean-Saville Cummings, Biotechnologist MCA SVG

A team from Antigua and Barbuda’s Medicinal Cannabis Authority consisting of Ms. Joy-Marie King, Director of Commercial Diplomacy and Compliance, and Mr. Veldon Ragguette, Operations Manager, participated in a recently concluded mission to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to engage with their Authority counterpart.

This mission, which commenced on 26th September 2022, was peer learning focused and involved the sharing of best practices and explored opportunities for Authority-to-Authority and Industry-to-Industry cooperation.

Highlights of the mission included high-level engagements with the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Hon. Saboto Ceasar, visits to several medicinal cannabis cultivation sites, processing facilities, dispensaries, lounges, and lab facilities.

The technical team from Antigua and Barbuda also engaged with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Medicinal Cannabis Authority staff and its Board.

According to King, “the mission was a resounding success as the opportunity was taken to discuss successes, potential challenges and formulating solutions all towards building a sustainable and resilient industry both domestic and regionally.”

Ragguette indicated that “the opportunities for cooperation are numerous and should be pursued and operationalized soonest.”

One of the key outcomes of the mission is that both nations expressed the desire to cooperate and pledged that steps would be taken to formalize the collaboration.

