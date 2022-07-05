Antigua and Barbuda’s Director of International Trade Slated to make Presentation at the United Nation’s High

Joy-Marie King

Antigua and Barbuda’s Director of International Trade within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Miss Joy-Marie King has been invited by the His Excellency Collen Vixen Kelapile, the Seventy-Seventh President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to make a presentation during the 2022 installment of the United Nation’s High Level Political Forum commencing today 5th -15th July at United Nation’s Headquarters in New York.

In an official letter to Miss King, Ambassador Kelapile highly commended her vision and expertise and further stated that he “believes she would add great value to the meeting by presenting highlights from Antigua and Barbuda’s recent Voluntary National Review (VNR) in the session of the HLPF on SDG 4 and interlinkages with other SDGs.”

Director King has accepted this honour and will present on 6th July, 2022. King spearheaded Antigua and Barbuda’s first VNR process in 2021 which received high commendations from the international community.

The report outlined the nation’s progress, challenges, experiences, and possible policy interventions towards accelerating the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The HLPF in 2022 will also review in-depth Sustainable Development Goals.

Included are Goal 4: On quality education aimed to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all; Goal 5: On gender equality aimed at achieving gender equality and empower all women and girls; Goal 14: On life below water aimed to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources; Goal 15: On life on land aimed to protect restore and promote the sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystem, sustainable manage forests, combat desertification, halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss; and Goal 17: On partnerships for the Goals aimed at strengthening the means of implementation and revitalise the global partnership for sustainable development.

The forum will also consider the different and particular impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across all Sustainable Development Goals and the integrated, indivisible, and interlinked nature of the Goals.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP