Antigua and Barbuda ‘Will Not Leave’ Without a Loss and Damage Fun (AOSIS)

L to R: Charlotte Hooijdonk, Her Excellency Karen-Mae Hill, J-Maiah Louisor, Daniel Holdsworth and T-Janica Thomas

‘The potential to stall talks and land a devastating blow for us as small island developing states, is looming. But Antigua and Barbuda will not leave here without a loss and damage fund,’ says Conrod Hunte, lead negotiator for the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), during his COP27 speech in Egypt.

The Antigua Newsroom’s news department was not involved in the creation of the content above. This story was produced by AFP. For more information go to AFP.com.© Agence France-Presse

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP