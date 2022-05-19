Antigua and Barbuda Treasury Bill Auction raises $20 million

State Insurance Treasury Building

Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s 365-day T-bill

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s 365-day Treasury bill, auctioned on the Regional Government Securities Market using the primary market platform of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), raised $20.0 million.

Five licensed intermediaries placed a total of 19 bids, ranging from $20,000.00 to $8.8 million, with an aggregate value of $32.1 million.

A competitive uniform price auction methodology was used, and the resulting discount rate was 2.43902 per cent.

The brokerage firms of the Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd, Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd, First Citizens Investment Services Ltd, Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd and St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Ltd participated in this auction.

