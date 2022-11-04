Antigua and Barbuda top 5 in honeymoon destinations around the world

Antigua and Barbuda has been listed amongst the top five trending honeymoon destinations around the world by Kuoni, one of the United Kingdom’s leading long haul tour operators.

A press release from the luxury travel company states, “When it comes to finding ideas for a Honeymoon trip of a lifetime, TikTok has become a big source of inspiration for many, with videos showing off all the delights these honeymoon destinations can offer.

To bring to light the most popular post-nuptial destination, we analysed hundreds of hashtags to reveal the most watched on TikTok, looking at different countries, cities, states and regions to unearth which destinations around the globe are the most admired.”

The top ten honeymoon countries were:

Maldives

Italy

Bali

Greece

Antigua and Barbuda

Malaysia

Mexico

United Kingdom

Dubai

Costa Rica

Special Projects and Events Manager and Romance Pillar Lead at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Shermain Jeremy said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have made the top 5, among some of the most popular destinations in the world. This is testament that Antigua and Barbuda is the perfect backdrop to any love story as we continue to appeal to couples who are seeking reconnection at this time.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, launched in 2022, a new romance campaign, ‘Love & Wanderlust’. Campaign highlights included the introduction of a ‘Love Lane’ airport fast-track service for couples travelling to the destination during Antigua and Barbuda’s Romance Month in June.

Romance Month also saw the hosting of Antigua and Barbuda’s Celebrity Destination Wedding with Grammy-Award winner Jeff Redd and Theresa O’Neal tying the knot in Antigua.

The destination also attracted the attention of top romance influencer couples during the year, including The Curly Coppers and Positravelty who chronicled their couple getaway in Antigua and Barbuda, sharing their experience with over 100K followers.

Antigua and Barbuda’s ‘Love and Wanderlust’ campaign plays on the idea that being in love, and the love for travel are intrinsically connected, as they both exude a feeling of euphoria.

Depicting Antigua and Barbuda as the perfect fairy-tale dreamscape for two people in love, or couples who wish to get married or renew their vows, is the focus of the campaign.

