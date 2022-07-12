Antigua and Barbuda to participate in six-part “Pursue Peace” Convention

Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace

2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 Languages

Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, Antigua and Barbuda will unite with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August, 2022.

“When we look at what is happening in Eastern Europe, and the constant conflicts in the world, the theme of this convention is appropriate,” said Colin Benjamin, whose family of three plans to attend each session throughout the summer. “This convention will remind us of the importance of being peaceful.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years, the last three years featuring virtual events accessed through the free JW Library app or at jw.org.

The program’s first segment will be available for streaming or download beginning June 27, 2022. All are invited to attend the program at no charge.

“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” said Robert Hendriks, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.”

Prior to 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses held their annual convention locally at the Gambles Assembly Hall in St. John, Antigua. While they hope to host in-person large gatherings again in the future, the decision was made late last year to again hold the 2022 convention virtually. On April 1 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses began meeting in person for the first time in two years locally and around the world.

The three-day convention will be available in six parts, each corresponding to a half day of content. Topics to be explored are:

How love leads to inner peace and peace with others.

Why the Bible can be called “the road map to family peace.”

How to attain peace even when suffering illness, economic problems, natural disasters or other difficulties.

What people from around the world are doing to enjoy peace.

Why friendship with God can lead to true peace.

The convention will conclude with the exciting presentation, “Universal Peace is Sure to Come!”

All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.

For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or [email protected]

Program Day

Date Available for Streaming or Download from JW.ORG

Dates Congregations Around the Globe will Unitedly be Viewing the Program

Friday Morning

June 27

July 2-3

Friday Afternoon

July 4

July 9-10

Saturday Morning

July 18

July 23-24

Saturday Afternoon

July 25

July 30-31

Sunday Morning

August 8

August 13-14

Sunday Afternoon

August 15

August 20-21

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP