Antigua and Barbuda to Host the 32nd Green Climate Fund Board Meeting at the Nelson’s Dockyard National Park

Antigua and Barbuda has been selected to host the 32nd Meeting of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Board, over the period of 16-19th May 2022, with pre-meetings from the 15th May 2022.

The GCF will also have another technical meeting from the 19-21st May at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. These meetings are expected to bring over 200 participants from across the world.

The Department of the Environment (DOE) will be working with the National Parks Authority (NPA) to assist the GCF in hosting this meeting, which will be held within the Nelson’s Dockyard National Park.

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a global multilateral Fund which was established to support the efforts of developing countries in responding to the challenges of climate change.

The Fund provides financial instruments such as grant, loans equity, and guarantees resources for low-emission and climate-resilient development.

The funds provided by the GCF comes from developed country governments, which contribute funding as part of their obligations under the international UN Climate Change Convention.

The GCF provides funding through entities that undertake a rigorous accreditation process. These Accredited Entities include the World Bank, UNDP and other UN agencies as well as what is called direct access entities (DAEs).

Antigua and Barbuda is one of only three Caricom countries with a DAE. Our DAE is the Department of the Environment (DOE) who will be working with the National Parks Authority (NPA) to assist the Fund to make the arrangements to have a successful and safe Board meeting.

In additional to have a DAE, the Small Island Developing State (SIDS) seat on the GCF Board is held by Antigua and Barbuda and represented by Ms. Nadia Spencer-Henry, Debt Manager at the Ministry of Finance, with advisor Mr. Michai Roberson and support from other persons from the DOE and the Ministry of Finance.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.