Antigua and Barbuda Represented at GCF Global Programming Conference 2022

Ambassador Diann Black-Layne making a presentation during the session on “Integrated Resilience Planning” at the GCF Global Programming Conference, photo is courtesy of the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

On September 13 -15, 2022, Director of the Antigua and Barbuda Department of Environment, Ambassador Diann Black-Layne and the Deputy Project Coordinator of the Enhanced Direct Access (EDA) Project, Christa-Joy Burton, along with a range of global leaders, experts and companies attended the fifth (5th) annual Green Climate Fund (GCF) Global Programming Conference (GPC).

The event, hosted in Incheon, South Korea, brought together private and public sector stakeholders to explore innovative ways the private sector can mobilize and scale up finance to accelerate climate action in developing countries like Antigua and Barbuda.

The GPC 2022 focused on unlocking capital for climate action by providing a platform to address market failures, showcase new ideas, and forge new partnerships within the climate finance sector.

Attendees left the conference with a new perspective and shared experiences on innovations and best practices for scaling up public-private partnerships toward climate action.

According to Ms. Burton “As one of the first accredited Direct Access Entity (DAEs) to have a regional EDA pilot project approved by the GCF, it was important to be in attendance to share on our progress and lessons learnt thus far.

Through the in-person bilaterals and joint sessions, we were able to have candid discussions with the GCF representatives on the effectiveness of the technical support and funding procedures provided by the GCF, and also had the opportunity to strengthen our partnerships not only with the GCF, but with other NDAs and AEs.

I think this is especially key to improving climate action and project support across developing countries through the sharing of new and best practices, and exploring areas for innovation for climate action.”

For more information contact Christa- Joy Burton at 462-4625 or via email at [email protected].

