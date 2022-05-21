Antigua and Barbuda PM Browne attends inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo in Guyana

Writeups24: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has reached Guyana to attend the inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo on May 19, 2022.

Gaston Browne arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport last night

He was welcomed by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Retd) Mark Phillips, accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

Upon arrival, he was greeted with military honours by the Defence Force of Guyana.

PM Browne will attend the inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, which opens on May 19, 2022 (Thursday), at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

While addressing the audience during the opening of the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, Guyana, PM Browne stated, “Colleagues, Ladies and Gentlemen, if CARICOM is to succeed with attaining regional food security and achieve a high standard of agri-food production, the infrastructure must be supported by an inclusive development policy to include: continuous, direct investment, and a modernized legal framework which accounts for the required standards and quality of our products.”

The forum has been attended by many other CARICOM Head of State, including Prime Minister of Dominica – Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Barbados – Mia Amor Mottley, and Prime Minister of St Lucia – Philip J Pierre.

