Antigua and Barbuda has bounced back growing by 5.3 percent in 2021

Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne has reported to the nation of Antigua and Barbuda that the country has bounced back after being battered by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Speaking in the House of Parliament on Thursday during the presentation of the 2022 Budget Presentation, Prime Minister Browne said that the economy is growing at a rapid pace with tourism recovering and employment increasing.

“Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic battered our economy in 2020 and 2021, as it did every country in the world without exception. But we bounced back, through solid leadership, to achieve 5.3 per cent economic growth in 2021, as assessed by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. This is robust growth accomplished in a time of adversity,” Prime Minister Browne said.

The country’s leader also stated that while the country was challenged by COVID-19, the people of Antigua and Barbuda were not burdened with new and huge debt. He however stated that in order to further stimulate the economy in 2022, there will be the need to increase borrowing.

The country’s leader said that propelled by the recent economic growth, the Budget statement is being presented under the theme: “Setting the Stage for Economic Rejuvenation”

The country’s leader also gave a commitment that his government will continue to put people at the front and centre of its policies and programmes.

“Our people’s well-being comes first, second, last and always. As a people, we can be proud that our management and response to the pandemic resulted in far less deaths than in most countries of the world. This outcome was due to swift and responsible action by your government, which put the health and well-being of all our people first. That, Mr. Speaker, is good, effective governance,” said Prime Minister Browne.

