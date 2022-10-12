Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce distances itself from Antigua Airways

In an email to members, the Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce has distanced itself from Antigua Airways.

The email reads as follows:

Antigua Airways PURPORTS an affiliation with the Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce

Importance: High

Dear All,

I recently found the attached flyer in a social media group with which I am a part and am at pains to state the following:

Whereas at no time or by any means has any known or unknown member or representative of Antigua Airways been in contact with this office or to the best of my knowledge any of our officers or directors.

Whereas on no occasion has any member of this office met with or sought to meet or entertained any known or unknown member or representative of Antigua Airways.

Whereas in no instance has there been any exchange of documentation whether it be electronic or otherwise with any known or unknown member or representative of Antigua Airways.

Whereas there have never been any agreements written, verbal or otherwise between any known or unknown member or representative of Antigua Airways and the Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce for any undertaking.

Whereas other than items in the printed or electronic news sources or other media, we have no knowledge of Antigua Airways or any of their representatives known or otherwise.

Whereas any claim by any known member or representative of Antigua Airways of any affiliation to/with the Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce is untrue.

We unequivocally state that the claim on the attached flyer or any other document produced of or by any known or unknown member or representative of Antigua Airways purporting to be being affiliated with the Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce is false.

We therefore reserve the right to seek and obtain inter alia clarification, rectification, and or redress for damages of any sort, this unsolicited affiliation might have or will cause.

Sincerely,

Martin Cave, Executive Director Antigua & Barbuda Chamber of Commerce Limited

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP