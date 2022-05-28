Antigua and Barbuda becomes the first island in the Caribbean to ratify convention against Workplace Violence and harassment

Antigua and Barbuda became the first island in the Caribbean and the 4th in the wider Caribbean region considered The Americas, which comprises North, Central and South America to ratify the ILO historic C190 against Workplace Violence and harassment.

All other ratifications in the region were done by member states in South America.

Only fifteen (15) members out of one hundred and eighty seven (187) apart of the ILO so far have ratified C190 against Workplace Violence and Harassment.

The convention received unanimous support from Workers, Employers and Governments at the centennial sitting of the International Labour Conference in 2019.

The ratification of this important convention signals the Government’s commitment to guaranteeing workplaces free of all forms of violence and harassment, including bullying.

The mental and physical well-being of the workforce is of utmost importance to this Government and all workplaces are expected to adhere closely to the tenants of C190.

Minister Benjamin noted that work is being done to draft a national policy on workplace violence and harassment spearheaded by the Ministry responsible for Gender Affairs and with full support from the Ministry Legal Affairs.

It is this Government’s intention to legislate against workplace violence and harassment.

Benjamin added, in 2019, stakeholders where invited to comments on an OECS draft policy on sexual harassment which I fully endorsed.

This ratification is a further step towards a guarantee of workplace harmony.

C190’s covers both private and public sector spaces.

It applies to workers irrespective of their contract status. C190 is a legal instrument which establishes the right of every worker to freedom from violence and harassment in the workplace, recognizing it as a human rights violation.

Violence and harassment in the workplace according to C190 definition, surrounds physical, psychological, sexual or economic harm and includes gender-based violence and harassment.

