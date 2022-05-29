Antigua and Barbuda Athletes successful in Martinique

All photos courtesy AB ATHLETIC Association

The Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association has congratulated local athletes who were successful in Martinique:

The Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association would like to congratulate all the athletes and coaches who represented the country in Martinique over the weekend.

Job well done, you represented and competed with pride and the results shows.

Finals Results for Team Antigua and Barbuda in Martinique.

8 Gold Medals and 9 Silver Medals.

Inclusive of 4x100m Boys u17 Gold and 4x400m Mixed Relay Silver.

Carifta Gold medalist Dwayne Flemming lead the charge picking up 4 medals..2 individual gold in the u17 Boys 100m and 200m and Gold in the boys u17 4x100m and silver medal in the 4x400m Mixed Relay.

Other Medal winners were :

Geolyna Dowdy-Gold 100m – Silver 200m u17 girls.

Osei Gardiner- Gold 400m – silver 200m- Gold 4x100n and silver 4x400m mixed Relay. U17 Boys

Alssya Dyett – Silver 100m u20 Girls – silver 4x400m mixed relay.

Mia MCINTOSH – Silver in 200m-400m and 4x400m mixed relay.

U20 girls

Zody Roberts- Silver 100m u20 Boys

Cleo Joseph- Gold 4x100m u17 Boys

Kasiya Daley-Gold 4x100m u17 Boys

