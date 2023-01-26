Antigua Airways deserves a chance.

Criticism, skepticism, and optimism all surrounded the airline since its official launch. Given the company’s mission statement and business plan, Antigua Airways deserves a chance to grow and develop into a solid air transport system.

Like every new year, people, companies, and other organizations create a list of goals to achieve with high optimism that everything will be ticked off before the 365 days run out. Unfortunately, reality brings hindrances and Antigua Airways is no different.

With their big plans to create a constant non-stop air connection between Africa and the Caribbean, the airline is experiencing delays.

Entering the airline industry requires massive capital injections and clearing red tape.

With that said, the mere fact that the airline could conduct an inaugural flight despite these requirements and amid a global economic slowdown suggests that executives are making sound decisions to ensure the success of the airline and the satisfaction of its passengers.

Growth can be slow for a new airline, in fact, many major well-established carriers often report losses or just break even. Does this mean the executives and analysts are making poor decisions? No. It means that airlines are faced with various macroeconomic variables and other exogenous factors that can impact operations and create setbacks.

Antigua Airways should be allowed to taxi many more runways in the future. Its presence will expand Antigua’s name and brand to more people, and open the country, to more tourists from other cultures. The airline wants to connect international students to Antigua’s universities and enhance trade between the Caribbean and the African continent.

Antigua Airways should remain airborne. The executives should continue cementing the African route before exploring other route options. The focus should be on getting the many approvals required to conduct a weekly service and to obtain an aircraft with the Antigua Airways logo displayed.

The airline has many goals and may feel the need to achieve them simultaneously after a successful inaugural flight. However, this can stir trouble. It is best to focus on the pertinent issues and then think about expansion and other goals.

It is a tough industry, and they have entered the market at a peculiar time, the airline deserves a chance to remain airborne and fulfil its mission statement and objectives.

