Antigua Airways awaiting clearance to operate Schedule Service

Antigua Airways is unable to offer scheduled service between Antigua and Barbuda and Nigeria as it has not received an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA).

Lionel Hurst, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, confirmed this development today as he responded to questions from journalists at the post-cabinet media briefing.

“The problem has been that although the submissions have taken place… ECCAA requires far more information for it to issue the license than has been for coming.

At least this is what has been told by ECCAA,” Hurst commented.

“We are at the same time in Antigua and Barbuda and throughout the OECS attempting to move our country from a second-tier level to a first-tier level.

And in order to do that the airlines operating into and out of Antigua and Barbuda must meet certain guidelines.

It looks as though Antigua Airways is moving towards meeting those guidelines so ECCAA and issue the license to it so that it can become a regular carrier.”

Hurst noted that having a frequent service between the Caribbean and West Africa will augur well for travellers from the regions as it would significantly reduce costs and travel times.

Antigua Airways will continue to operate as a charter service between the V.C. Bird International Airport and Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport until it receives clearance.

The last charter took place on November 1 and it was operated by Euroatlantic Airways. They used a Boeing 767-300 to fly the route.

The next flight is expected to arrive in Antigua on December 23.

SOURCE: Loop News

