Another drug seizure at the General Post Office

ANOTHER DRUG SEIZURE AT POST OFFICE

Another sizeable drug seizure was made at the General Post Office, following a joint drug operation between the Police and Customs Department on Wednesday.

During the operation, a total of 48 pounds of the controlled drug were discovered in 48 vaccum-sealed packages inside several cardboard boxes.

Also among the siezure on Wednesday, were a number of cannabis vape pens.

The substance is estimated to value at EC $295,896. This has been the second seizure at the post office in less than 24 hours.

On Tuesday, 22 pounds of cannabis were seized by both law enforcement agencies with a value of EC 132,000.

Investigations remain ongoing.

