Another Airport Drug Seizure, Golden Grove Man in Custody

A joint drug operation between the Police and Customs at the Airport on Wednesday, resulted in the seizure of 57 pounds of the controlled drug cannabis.

The substance, which carries a street value of EC $342,000 was concealed inside four cardboard boxes.

Meanwhile, a Golden Grove man employed with a shipping company is currently assisting the police with their investigation, after a search was conducted at his home and large amounts of EC currencies were discovered inside a chest of drawers.

The monies were seized pending further investigation.

