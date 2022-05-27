CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet agreed to provide annual scholarships for students interested in creative writing and the performing arts.

Several students are already enjoying the scholarships that allow them to become adept at theater and the performing arts.

One such student is Ms. Shaveesa Gasper, currently pursuing her studies at the Edna Manley School of Performing Arts, Jamaica.

The student suffered burns about her body and was sent to France to repair the damage.

-Special needs education is also being placed on the radar.

The Second Chance Program (YEEP) is to be expanded to meet the growing needs of those who require higher education in order to advance on their jobs.

