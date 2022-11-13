Announcement of ABBA Division two commencement

With the ABBA Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League now complete, the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association is pleased to announce the start date for Division Two of the national league on December 4th, 2022.

This is a change from the regular timeframe in late January which usually coincides with the First and Third Divisions.

In August 2022, a meeting was held with the respective clubs and teams that comprise the Association, and further to this meeting, it was agreed that Division Two and Division Three will be amalgamated to form, Division Two, only.

As such, all teams that participated in the 2020 ABBA League, prior to the cancellation of the league due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain in Division Two; and all teams that participated in Division Three, now join those in Division Two.

Division Three will now be transitioned into a Youth Development category. That division will be held at a later date.

With the date fast approaching, the Executive seeks to remind all teams and clubs of the ongoing registration which is slated to end on November 25th 2022.

Please note that the team registration fee and individual registration fee per player (12) remains unchanged.

Teams/Club may contact the General Secretary Ms. Jennell Willette or email [email protected]

