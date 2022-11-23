Andrea Iervolino Tapped to Evaluate Entertainment Investment Opportunities in West Indies with focus on Antigua

November 23, 2022 – Entertainment industry mogul and multinational business entrepreneur Andrea Iervolino has been tasked with evaluating entertainment investment opportunities in the in the West Indies, with a focus on enriching Antigua and Barbuda with opportunities involving film and TV productions, strategic partnerships, and cooperations bridging the countries with Europe and North America where Iervolino runs several successful businesses.

In this undertaking, Iervolino will work closely with Dario Item, Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the Kingdom of Spain, the Principality of Monaco, the Principality of Liechtenstein and the UNWTO.

Said Iervolino, “Its an honor to be tasked with building valuable, long-lasting culture and business bridges between the West Indies, Europe and North America.

I see tremendous opportunity and envision entertainment and tech industries being key drivers in cross-border collaborations that can galvanize and provide mutual returns very quickly.

The West Indies, and in particular Antigua and Barbuda, have long been overlooked despite being well positioned for growth.

We will bring opportunities swiftly and the global markets will take notice.”

Dario Item commented, “Nobody is better equipped than Andrea to open the doors of Antigua and Barbuda to North American and European businesses in these key growth sectors.

Running successful companies throughout Europe and North America and recognized as a pioneering business leader, Andrea’s approach to fostering new relationships and building foundations is remarkable.

This is precisely what we need and why Andrea is the ideal man for this job.”

Iervolino founded and runs the publicly held studio Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment (“ILBE”) (Euronext Growth Milan – IE and Euronext Growth Paris – ALIE);

publicly traded Tatatu S.p.A. the first social media and entertainment app to reward users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform (Euronext Growth Paris ticker code: ALTTU) which has a $6 billion valuation;

and the cutting edge SPACE 11 – a company specifically dedicated to servicing film and TV projects in outer space.

Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. (ILBE) is a global production company active in the production of film and television content as well as animated web series.

The Company also operates through the subsidiaries Arte Video, and Red Carpet, IES Serbia, Wepost (formerly Iexchange) and the associated company WTI.

ILBE was listed on Euronext Growth Milan in August 2019, and from January 2022 also on Euronext Growth Paris. In 2020 ILBE recorded revenues of € 121 million, EBIT of € 23 million and a net result of € 19 million.

ILBE is currently working on the highly anticipated movie “Ferrari” written, directed and produced by four-time Oscar® nominee Michael Mann and starring Academy Award® nominee Adam Driver, Academy Award® winner Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell.

The company most recently closed a U.S. theatrical distribution deal with Samuel Goldwyn Films for its star-studded female powered “Tell it Like a Woman” featuring an esteemed group of female filmmakers and actors that includes Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson, Pauletta Washington ,Cara Delevingne, Catherine Hardwicke, Margherita Buy, Marcia Gay Harden, Eva Longoria, Leonor Varela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anne Watanabe and Mipo O. ILBE made this film in collaboration with Chiara Tilesi’s non-profit We Do it Together.

On the family entertainment front, the global success of their animated family/adventure film and series “Arctic Dogs” and “Puffins,” has led to three new spinoff series produced by ILBE.

The innovative short series are designed specifically to meet the needs of new generations increasingly accustomed to the very short duration of clips due to the exponential growth of new video reel formats of social networks such as Tik Tok and Instagram.

The series, which will be available from the end of the second quarter of 2023, will contain 60 second episodes and will feature likeable characters from the spin-off series of the animated film “Arctic Dogs” and “Puffins” series.

Iervolino founded social media platform TaTaTu in 2020 with the aim of becoming one of the world’s must-use social media and entertainment platform.

The Company’s vision is that sharing value among the various players that are active in the social media environment, namely (i) the platform, (ii) the content producers and (iii) the viewers, constitutes a new and fair approach to business, which the Company expects will be recognized and appreciated by users.

Such an innovative approach is the cornerstone of the Company’s vision of a “sharing economy”.

TaTaTu’s direct listing took place in October 2022 through the admission to trading of 814,265,232 shares.

The reference share price was €2.00, equals to the subscription price of a private placement conducted prior to the listing.

Thus, the market capitalization of the Company was approximately €1.6bn on the day of the listing.

About Andrea Iervolino

Andrea Iervolino is an award-winning movie producer and businessman whose passion for cinema led him to producing films starting at the age of 15. Since then, the now 35 year old Iervolino, has produced and distributed over 75 films, making him one of the most active and accomplished film executives in the world and alongside his business partner Lady Monika Bacardi, Iervolino has co-founded several entertainment ventures.

Iervolino is currently one of the youngest and most highly regarded Italian entrepreneurs in the world of filmmaking.

At the 71st Venice Film Festival, alongside Al Pacino and Barry Levinson, Iervolino was recognized with the Best Producer Award.

In 2016, at the Capri Hollywood Film Festival, he was named Filmmaker of the Year for his work on James Franco’s ‘In Dubious Battle’.

Later in 2016, and again in 2018, he was awarded Best Producer and Businessman at the Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF).

On June 18th, 2018, Iervolino was awarded Knighthood of the Italian Republic (Cavaliere della Repubblica Italiana) by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and the Italian Consulate of Canada for his outstanding achievement in the fields of business and media culture.

Through ILBE, Iervolino produced the feature adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s prize-winning novel Waiting for the Barbarians, directed by Ciro Guerra, and starring Academy Award® winner Mark Rylance, multiple Academy Award® nominee Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson; Marcus Stokes’ State of Consciousness, starring Emile Hirsch: Eddie & Sunny with Gabriel Luna;

The Poison Rose starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman; Dakota with Abbie Cornish, Lola Sultan, Patrick Muldoon and William Baldwin; Muti with Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser, Peter Stormare, Vernon Davis and Giuseppe Zeno; Tell it Like a Woman with Jennifer Hudson, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy, Jacqueline Fernandez and Marcia Gay Harden.

He’s executive producer, through ILBE, of two movies: Lamborghini based on the life of Ferruccio Lamborghini, directed by Bobbie Moresco and with Frank Grillo, Gabriel Byrne and Mira Sorvino, and Minamata by Andrew Levitas, with Johnny Depp.

Among the films produced by Iervolino are the comedy “Safe Spaces” starring Justin Long, Fran Drescher and Richard Schiff; and the 3D, CGI animated family film “Arctic Dogs” starring Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Heidi Klum, John Cleese, James Franco and Anjelica Huston;

the father/son stock car racing film “Trading Paint,” starring Two-time Oscar® nominee John Travolta, Shania Twain, Toby Sebastian and Michael Madsen; the romantic drama “Here and Now” starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Renée Zellweger, Common and Simon Baker; the revenge thriller “Bent” from Academy Award® winner Bobby Moresco, starring Karl Urban, Sofia Vergara and Andy Garcia;

the heist movie “Finding Steve McQueen,” starring Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor, William Fichtner and Forest Whitaker, directed by Mark Steven Johnson;

the Andrea Bocelli biopic “The Music of Silence”, directed by Oscar® nominated Michael Radford and starring Antonio Banderas, Toby Sebastian and Jordi Molla;

the psychological thriller “Black Butterfly” starring Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Rhys Meyers; the faith based children’s film “Beyond the Sun,” featuring His Holiness Pope Francis.

Iervolino also creates high-quality short animated series for streaming platforms. He produced two spin off from the movie “Arctic Dogs: Arctic Friends” and “Puffins,” with cast voice by Johnny Depp. He launched an animation studios, Iervolino Studios, in Serbia last year.

Andrea Iervolino Accolades:

● ICFF 2022 President of Jury

●TAORMINA EXCELLENCE AWARD Best Producer for “Tell it Like a Woman” film project

● KNIGHT OF THE ORDER OF MERIT OF THE ITALIAN REPUBLIC From the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella

● 2 HONORARY DEGREES Vasili Goldis University Mexico City University

● LAZIALE DELL’ANNO AWARD – ONTARIO 2017 From the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

● MAGNA GRAECIA FILM FESTIVAL 2017 Producer of the year

● CAPRI HOLLYWOOD FILM FESTIVAL 2016 Best Filmmaker for In Dubious Battle

● MIMMO ROTELLA AWARD 2016 AMBI Group as Best Film Production

● IC-SAVING AWARD 2016 Andrea Iervolino as Best Producer and Businessman

● ACTION ACADEMY AWARD 2016 Andrea Iervolino as Best Producer and Businessman

● VARIETY’s 2015 Dealmaker Andrea Iervolino being named one of Variety’s 2015 Dealmakers

● ICFF Awards 2015 Andrea Iervolino is the new Ambassadaor of Italian Cinema in the world (a TIFF event)

● MADE IN ITALY AWARDS 2015 Best Italian businessman

● VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2015: MIMMO ROTELLA AWARD (a Biennale event) Andrea Iervolino as Best Producer. 71^ Annual Venice Film Festival:

● POMPEI CINEMA FESTIVAL 2014 Andrea Iervolino as Best Producer

● ICFF Award 2013: Best Film Production Company

● ICFF Award 2014: Best Film Production Company

● Ichia Global Fest Award 2014: Best Film Production Company

● Capri Hollywood Award 2014: Best Film Production Company

