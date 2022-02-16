An Open Letter to the Minister of Education of Antigua and Barbuda: Daryll Matthew

Matthew

Dear Minister Matthew,

I pen this letter in response to an article in the Daily Observer, titled ‘Corporal Punishment will remain on the Books – Education Minister’ published on the 15th of February, 2022.

Having read this article, I have several questions. Firstly, when did it become the practice, the norm, or the convention for education policy in Antigua and Barbuda to be decided by way of popular opinion and not scientific research nor evidence-based reasoning? Is this a good practice, if it is so? Is it not true, then, that we have made redundant the professional careers of the many hard-working technocrats, consultants and civil servants hired to provide guidance and craft policy on education standards and child welfare? Should we not cut, therefore, the government’s wage bill and let a Facebook or Twitter poll decide the education policy that will make students fit and competitive for a 21st century labour market?

I ask these questions because in the article a quote attributed to you suggested that the reason for keeping corporal punishment on the books was, ‘the public by and large said that they wanted it to remain’. I scanned through the rest of the article to see if there was some other authority or source cited that could have supported your position, alas, to my fair surprise and disappointment, that was it. That was the evidence. “The public said they want it, so my hands are tied.” This is the extent of the argumentation offered in the piece.

Now, we must be fair, you probably did add more than this in your interview, and to the extent that there was selective quoting we must give you the benefit of the doubt. Indeed, the quote seems hard to stand on its own, so I suspect that it isn’t your full position. In fact, you have expressed your own personal disapproval of the use of corporal punishment in the past. Here is what you said in an earlier interview about the topic,

“To me, that is one of the remnants of slavery that disturbs me greatly that in our society in 2021 we believe that the best way to discipline someone is to beat them into submission.

“I just can’t wrap my mind around that at all and so it was discussed at length in Cabinet yesterday. The Cabinet is mindful of the impact it could have on the society and the psyche, and I have been asked to have some consultations to discuss with the various groups – the teacher’s union, the parents and so forth – and get some feedback.”

So, what were the results of the consultations? Can we find them published anywhere? Whom did you consult? How did you consult? How many different stake holders were consulted? All we have is ‘the public wanted it’. The public who?

You have seen the evidence of its misuse, the most recent of which has led to two girls being beaten until blood was drawn. Surely, you must have been advised as well, that there exists no scientific basis upon which to ground the belief that corporal punishment has a behavioural effect. If not, dismiss your advisers. Child Psychologists have addressed this, so too have behavioural experts, and social workers who work with at risk and troubled youth.

So, Minister Matthew, if this isn’t your full view, you should clarify and extend it at the earliest occasion. You should tell us how does the Ministry and by extension you as its head, decide policy that determines whether our children have a safe environment in which to learn and excel. Is it on scientific and expert advice? Gut feeling? Whim and intuition? Or the collective wisdom of Voice of the People and Pointe FM callers? If you personally do not support it, and you oversee policy, what prevents you from acting? Is it nerves? Is it timidity? Is it that you are afraid to tell the public, they are wrong? Is it re-election concerns? It must be something because some of us are puzzled by the sudden change of heart.

So, I ask politely, what evidence, research, or fact-based reasoning supports the policy to keep corporal punishment on the books, especially when we know that it does and has harmed children.

I look forward to your response.

Best Wishes,

Carlon Knight.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.