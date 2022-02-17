AMNESTY: Cabinet to waive fees in arrears; provide rebate on $1,800 to meet administrative costs of citizenship

CABINET NOTES: The Cabinet held a discussion on the subject of Amnesty, focused especially on the fees which would have been incurred and may yet remain unpaid by members in the immigrant community.

The Cabinet has determined that many will not be able to access the amnesty if all outstanding fees are to be paid in full.

Consideration is being given to waive the fees that are in arrears, and to provide a rebate on the $1800 that they would normally be required to meet the administrative cost of citizenship.

