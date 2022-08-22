American Geographer and Writer Visits the Governor General and National Public Library

Photos – His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda and Mr. Joshua Jelly-Schapiro

Mrs. Ryllis Mannix, Director, National Public Library and Mr. Josh Jelly-Schapiro

American geographer and writer Joshua Jelly Schapiro paid courtesy calls on the Governor General, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams and the Director of the National Public Library, Mrs. Ryllis Mannix, while on a weekend stay in Antigua and Barbuda. Among his books are Island People: The Caribbean and the World (2016), Names of New York (2021) and, with the writer Rebecca Solnit, Nonstop Metropolis: A New York City Atlas (2016). Jelly-Schapiro is a regular contributor to The New York Review of Books. He has also written for The New Yorker, Harper’s Magazine, The Believer, Artforum, Transition, and The Nation.

Following a tour of the National Public Library Mr. Jelly-Schapiro presented signed copies of his book, The Caribbean and the World to Director, National Public Library, Mrs. Ryllis Mannix. Mr. Jelly-Schapiro last visited Antigua and Barbuda in 2014 to carry out research for his book.

