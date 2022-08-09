Altercation between groups of young men turns bloody; two stabbed with one facing surgery for a collapsed lung

Two young men are now nursing stab wounds about the body while one is recovering from a collapsed lung.

Reports are that a 19-year-old Skerrits Pasture teen and his friend, who resides at Yorks, were stabbed by a group of unknown young men.

It is alleged that the duo was with other friends in the Marina Bay parking lot when another group of youngsters appeared from a northern direction and began to provoke the gathering.

The 19-year-old and the Yorks Village teen subsequently got into an altercation with the intruders, during which they were stabbed with an unknown object.

The Yorks youth sustained a single stab wound to his back, which reportedly is not life threatening. However, he was kept for observation at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

However, the 19-year-old sustained a puncture to his left lung, which caused it to collapse, and had to be fitted with a chest tube. He reportedly is in stable condition but will have to undergo surgery.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 7:50 p.m. on August 7, and

investigations are ongoing.

