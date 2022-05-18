All Saints Road business hit by thief who entered and exited through hole cut in the roof, taking money and electronics

REAL NEWS: As cases of larceny and break-in appear to be on the increase, the Police are investigating such an incident at a popular business place.

Reports say that thieves broke into the Lower All Saints Road business and stole an undisclosed sum of money, as well as several electronic items, including cell phones and accessories.

During their investigations, officers discovered that a sharp implement had been used to cut open a portion of the ceiling, creating a space big enough for a person to pass through. The thief apparently used the same access point to make good his escape.

Officers reportedly searched the immediate surroundings for the stolen items, but without success.

The scene has been processed and investigations are ongoing; but

reports say that certain movements were observed by officers who reviewed the business’s CCTV camera system.

This incident reportedly occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, and 8 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

Of late, thieves have been employing this mode of entry via the roof. It was used at a supermarket in Falmouth several weeks ago, and at a Villa business place last year.

Reportedly, it was employed again, last week, when that same Villa business was broken into. The thieves made off with goods and an undisclosed sum of money from the cash pan.

