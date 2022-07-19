All Jokes Aside: Molwyn Joseph told to present proof of “Many” babies dying from COVID in Antigua.

The call was made on a new political show hosted by Senator Damani Tabor, Johnathan Wehner and Guishone Powell called All Jokes Aside.

Residents outraged over Sir Molwyn’s claim he has ‘witnessed many of our children die in Antigua and Barbuda having contracted COVID’

The inaugural episode of “All Jokes Aside” on July 18th has been hailed a major success. Created and produced by Progressive Youth, the official youth arm of the UPP, the one-hour digital show is designed to increase youth participation and engagement in political activities that will lead to positive change in their communities.

The show was moderated by Jonathan Wehner with featured guests, Senator Damani Tabor and National Youth Ambassador, Guishone Powell. The panel discussed a range of issues that are of greatest interest to the youth, including lack of jobs, rising cost of living and lack of water. One of the main topics highlighted was the closure of the Boys Training School and the relocation of the residents. The panelists demanded full public disclosure about the residents’ current accommodations, while providing suggestions for the best reform solutions and programmes that should be implemented.

“The inaugural episode of “All Jokes Aside” exceeded our expectations. We were encouraged, not only by the number of viewers, but the high level of engagement throughout the show. We want to maintain a welcoming platform to help the youth discuss issues and reimagine the political power that we can wield as an organized group, to realize our full potential as productive members of society,” said Senator Damani Tabor.

“Progressive Youth Month” will be celebrated throughout August with a number of initiatives geared towards youth education, engagement and empowerment. After whetting the appetite of the audience with a preview of the dynamic speakers and in-depth discussions that are in store, “All Jokes Aside” will return on August 15th, after the Carnival celebrations.

“I congratulate the Progressive Youth on the successful launch of the show. I thoroughly enjoyed the high level of knowledge, passion and creativity that was displayed. It demonstrates that our youth are searching for real opportunities to participate in the political process and that they are ready to contribute practical solutions that will advance their development, ” said UPP Political Leader, Harold Lovell.

To listen to the first episode of “All Jokes Aside” click on: https://youtu.be/NF21tosLYhc

