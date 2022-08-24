Alfred Athill awarded Pharmacist of the Year 2022

Health Minister congratulates Alfred Athill on Pharmacist of the Year 2022 Award

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment would like to extend our heartiest congratulations to our Director of Pharmaceutical Services in Antigua and Barbuda, Mr. Alfred Athill on receiving the award for the CAP Pharmacist of the Year 2022.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the honourable Sir Molwyn Joseph, Permanent Secretary Ag, Janice Michael, Chief Medical Officers, Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas and other members of staff at the Ministry expressed congratulations on this significant achievement.

Caribbean Association of Pharmacists (CAP) selected Mr. Athill as the winner from among two nominees for his outstanding contribution to the Profession of Pharmacy and Caribbean Society. The other nominee was Carlton Lanquedoc of Dominica.

The award was announced at the 42nd Conference for the Caribbean Association of Pharmacists held in Guyana at the Marriott Hotel from August 10th to August 14th 2022.

Mr. Athill, having won the prestigious title received a plaque donated by Massy Distribution – Guyana, a three night stay at the succeeding conference donated by Smith Robinson & Co Ltd – Trinidad and Tobago and a Book Award.

The award was presented by Neelam Dharmo of Massy Distribution Guyana and Pamela Townsend on behalf of Smith Robinson.

It was accepted by Pharmacist Dwight Hudson of Antigua on Mr. Athill’s behalf since he was in attendance at the Conference.

Mr. Athill says “it is a delight to be awarded the Pharmacist of the Year by CAP which is a regional and international recognized professional organization.

It would have given recognition for the work I have been doing not only for 2022 but also prior. Specifically for 2022, it is a culmination of the work that would have been done specifically as it relates to COVID-19.

The recognition would have also been triggered by my interaction with the other pharmacist from around the region especially as it relates to COVID-19 mitigation not only in Antigua and Barbuda but the rest of the Caribbean.”

Athill also received the Regulatory Affairs award for high standard, excellence service and dedication in 2017.

