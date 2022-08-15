Airport Authority’s CFO hands in resignation, at short notice, reportedly on account of policy differences with bosses

REAL NEWS- The abrupt resignation of a manager at the Antigua & Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) reportedly has thrown the staff into some disarray, according to inside sources.

These persons tell REAL News that the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Kebra Nanton, quit the job, allegedly at very short notice, on account of policy differences with her bosses.

Nanton declined to be interviewed, since she did “not wish to become the news,” but did confirm her resignation.

Other persons allege that there was a rift between the CFO and her superiors – the substance of which goes back to the tenure of the previous Chief Executive Officer, the late Stanley Smith.

Previous reports traced that situation to an “unauthorized” operations-review that recommended salary increases for line staff – in particular, employees charged with various security duties.

It was alleged, then, that Smith – reputed to have been “a fair man” –

supported the increases while his superiors did not.

Accordingly, when the pay hike did not materialize, the Airport Authority experienced some degree of industrial unrest. At one point, protest action reached a height where Defence Force and Police personnel had to be brought in to undertake critical screening and security duties.

It is alleged, now, that the CFO’s sudden resignation was triggered by much the same issues and, further, that earnings by the Authority are being used to support another statutory organization.

In the meantime, disgusted employees tell REAL News the Authority ought to be using its funds to maintain terminal operations, alleging that only one out of seven screening machines at the Airport is working.

They say the single machine is meant to process oversized luggage. However, given the way it is being over-used now, they fear that it, too, is destined for a breakdown soon. In addition, the conveyor belt also needs to be repaired, the staff say.

An observer says this disarray at the Airport makes a stronger case for the removal of the Cabinet Minister in charge, Sir Robin Yearwood, who, he alleges, “has already lost a grip on APUA.”

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP