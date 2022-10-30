Airport Authority congratulates American Airlines for award winning quarter

The Antigua and Barbuda Airport is extending heartiest congratulations to the entire management and staff of the American Airlines operations at the V.C Bird International Airport for capturing the airline’s Customer’s Cup.

The coveted award is a quarterly recognition of those stations on the airline’s routes that demonstrate the strongest performance in Customer Service.

The American Airlines station at the VC Bird International Airport was able to outperform the previous quarter and therefore outstrip a strong list of impressive competitors like Santiago in the Dominican Republic, Bermuda, St. Lucia, St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands, St. Kitts, the YYC Airport in Calgary Canada and the Monterry Airport in Mexico.

The award resulted from an inspired showing in a number of categories where the airline recorded during the quarter 15 more flights, 17 more turn arounds and saw an increase in seat occupancy of a little over 80 percent, 7.6 points higher than the previous quarter.

The VC Bird International station of American Airlines also recorded significant improvements in dependability performance and turn dependability performance.

Other areas considered for the award were Baggage Performance and Customer Feedback and Airport Experience.

“Our team at V.C. Bird International Airport is focused on providing our customers with an exceptional travel experience in every step of their journey and we are glad that they have taken note of our efforts,” said Cathy-Ann Joseph, American Airlines Regional Manager for Eastern Caribbean.

American has a strong history at V.C. Bird International Airport, with more than 40 years of service, and today we operate as the largest U.S. airline with up to four daily flights to our hubs in Miami, New York-JFK and Charlotte,” said José María Giraldo, American Airlines Managing Director for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. “We couldn’t be prouder of the incredible results our team has achieved, a testament to their hard work and commitment to our customers.”

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority Euletta Francis has heaped praise on the management and staff of American Airlines for their stellar performance this quarter.

“A win for American Airlines is a win for the V.C Bird International Airport,” Francis noted.

“We are truly humbled that we can provide the support and services necessary for the American Airlines operations here in Antigua to excel. Their management and staff are truly amazing,” she added.

