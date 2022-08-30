Airall alone pleads guilty to drug and ammunition charges; matter of monies found to be decided by the Court

The Golden Grove couple who were arrested and charged for drug and ammunition possession made their first court appearance on Monday, August 29, in St. John’s Magistrates’ Court. However, only the man took responsibility for the items.

Dane Airall Jr., 32, and his partner of seven years, 35-year-old Merlyn Richards, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh after being charged on the weekend.

They faced charges of possession of 1.6kg of cannabis; possession with intent to sell; being concerned in the supplying of cannabis; unlawful possession of five .38 rounds of ammunition; and unlawful possession of one .45 round of ammunition.

After the charges were put to the duo, Airall Jr. pleaded guilty to them, while Richards pleaded not guilty. The charges against her were withdrawn by the Police.

The Court heard that the Police, while on patrol in St. John’s, had stumbled upon a vehicle with a man sleeping inside.

The officers reportedly became suspicious after seeing rolls of various currency strewn all over the sleeping man, who was later identified as Airall, Jr.

Officers later obtained a warrant to search his Golden Grove home, where the drug and other paraphernalia were discovered.

Reportedly, when the officers went to execute the warrant they surrounded the house, and they saw when someone threw two bags out of a window and into the yard. They reportedly contained the cannabis and the bullets.

Airall, Jr., who is being represented by attorney Wendel Robinson, is reportedly a taxi operator and the owner of a shop.

Sentencing has been put off until Tuesday, August 30, to allow Robinson to review two statements his client gave to the Police, before he continues his plea for mitigation and attempts to have the monies returned to Airall, Jr.

The Office of National Drug Control and Money Laundering Policy (ONDCP) has not made an application for the monies to be forfeited under the Proceeds of Crime law; therefore, the Court will deal with the matter in its totality, with the money being an exhibit in the matter.

Chief Magistrate Walsh will make a determination, based on Robinson’s arguments, on whether the monies will be returned to the Golden Grove man.

Meanwhile, Airall Jr. has been remanded to the St. John’s Police Station until Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP