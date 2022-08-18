Agreement signed with China for 150 turnkey units at Booby Alley

On Thursday, 18th August 2022, Prime Minister Gaston Browne , on behalf of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, signed the official Booby Alley Social Housing Project agreement with the People’s Republic of China.

Through the housing project agreement, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Chinese Government agree to construct 150 turnkey modality units.

According to Prime Minister Browne, “Today is a very historic day and a very important one as we sign the exchange of notes between the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and The People’s Republic of China to signify an agreement between both countries for the development of 150, two-bedroom properties at the Booby Alley area in Point. It is the first phase of a housing project which will span to other areas.”

PM Browne noted that this project is taking the ongoing housing revolution to the Next Level.

Joining Prime Minister Browne at today’s signing ceremony were Attorney General Hon. Steadroy Benjamin, Her Excellency Zhang Yanling, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Antigua and Barbuda, and Ambassador Clarence Pilgrim, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP