African man arrested for masterminding suspected scam involving fellow Africans

A group of Africans, apparently scammed by one of their own, is desperate to re- cover their money.
Reports indicate that the man allegedly tricked a group of about twenty people into giving him money under the pretense that he would obtain airline tickets for them on a charter flight back to Africa.
After some time had passed, the man failed to provide the tickets or issue a refund, which roused the suspicion of his countrymen who began to suspect that they may have been duped.
The victims reported the man, whose address has been given as Dickenson Bay, to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.
After an initial investigation, the fake business- man was arrested, however, he has not yet been charged by police.
On Thursday afternoon, more than a dozen visibly worried African men and women stood sentry outside St. John’s Police Station.
It is believed that they were awaiting an update from law enforcement officers about whether they would be able to recoup their money.
