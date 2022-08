Browne/ Facebook Photo

Jamoya Browne, who was injured in a motor vehicle accident last Friday has died.

The 28-year-old has been in a coma in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre since being transported to the hospital after falling off a truck on his way back from work. More to come.

