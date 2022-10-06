AC Unit stolen from business place on American Road

In an incident of larceny, a Freetown man had his outside air conditioning (AC) unit stolen from his business place, Auto Rescue, located on the American Road.

Reportedly the person stole the AC by using a sharp instrument to cut the electrical wires and conduits from the unit, which is reportedly valued at $900.

Officers say that a search was carried out in the surrounding areas for the stolen item, but without success.

This offence reportedly occurred between October 3 and October 4.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP