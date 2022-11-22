ABYSO Holds String Workshops and Plays Out with Braimah Kanneh-Mason and Konya Kanneh-Mason

St. John’s Antigua – Tuesday November 22, 2022: The ABYSO String players have completed an intensive and rewarding week of master classes and performances facilitated by Braimah Kanneh-Mason and Konya Kanneh-Mason.

The workshops focused on building the technical capacity of the string players and supporting the work of the ABYSO string tutors.

The musicians benefited from a combination of individual, sectional, ensemble and tutti sessions.

The visit coincided with the launch of the ABYSO Play Out Concert series which will see string and wind ensembles from the ABYSO play out at different venues across the Island.

The first two Play Out performances took place at Nomad Restaurant and at Heritage Quay in partnership with Global Ports.

Both performances delighted audiences and demonstrated the growth in technical ability and confidence of the musicians.

Braimah graciously agreed to headline these first two performances.

Speaking of the workshops and performances, Braimah stated, “Once again, it has been an enormous pleasure to work with the ABYSO.

Each time I hear them, they have jumped to another level.

This is all thanks to the hard work and dedication of the tutors, the commitment of the Board of Directors and of course the students themselves”.

ABYSO String Co-ordinator, Alfranique Joseph said, “the feedback from the students after this week was incredible.

This past week was very productive, informative and enjoyable. I’m excited for what’s next to come and to put everything we have learnt from Braimah into practice”.

Music students in the ABYSO Outreach programme at the Potters Primary School were also treated to a workshop and private performance by Braimah as part of the week of activities.

The Potters Primary School was selected to be part of a multi-year outreach programme in keeping with the ABYSO’S vision to develop a vibrant and inclusive youth Orchestra that inspires excellence through music.

The students in that programme will be regularly included in ABYSO events as part of this partnership and encouraged to join the Orchestra.

The Board of Directors of the ABYSO extends thanks to our Patrons, Their Excellencies Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, the Curtain Bluff Resort, the Ocean Point Resort & Spa and Director Christiane Hansen for their generous sponsorship of this workshop.

Without the support of our donors, the ABYSO would not be able to offer its programmes and deeply values the contributions of its partners.

All are invited to join the ABYSO for its end of year concert titled “The Spirit of Christmas” scheduled for Sunday 18th December at 5:00pm at the Spring Gardens Moravian Church.

This will be a heartwarming, toe tapping musical event that will lift and energize body, mind and soul as we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the undisputed reason for the season. There can be no better way to close 2022 than with the ABYSO at Christmas!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP