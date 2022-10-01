ABLP to ‘wipe off’ electricity arrears for all residents

The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room
Apua electricity worker

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says a decision has been taken by Cabinet to wipe-off electricity debt for all residents.

He says the measure will come into effect in a matter of weeks although the exact date is still to be announced.

Browne spoke on his weekly radio programme earlier today on Pointe FM.

“People who have no electricity, we are reconnecting you,” the ABLP leader announced.

A similar measure was announced during the campaign for the 2018 general election.

