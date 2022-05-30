ABLP strategizing to advance Rawdon Turner

Turner

Despite a High Court ruling in favour of Saint Peter M. P. Asot Michael, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has again declared that Rawdon Turner will be the ABLP's candidate for that constituency.

To avoid any future entanglement with the Court, the party has returned to the drawing board and its executive has devised a plan to ensure their efforts to confirm Turner are not stalled going forward.

In a 13th May, 2022 judgement, High Court Justice Marissa Robertson ruled that the manner in which Turner was selected to replace Michael as the ABLP candidate for St. Peter contravened the party’s constitution.

The court further ordered an injunction which bars Turner from standing as the ABLP candidate until there is a “hearing and determination of this action or until there are fresh actions/proceedings initiated and conducted in accordance with the Revised Constitution of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.”

“Asot Michael did not win the case as how he is telling people. The case has not been heard as yet, but we know that that case can take probably take several months to a year, so we can’t wait for that case to be called and to be litigated. We have to do what we have to do,” said ABLP leader, Gaston Browne.

"Up to last evening [Friday], the executive of the party has decided on a way forward, and to make sure that the processes are followed to a T. Again we do not accept there were any initial breaches in the appointment of Turner, but out of an abundance of caution, and with full respect for the court, we are going over the process again, and to do certain things to make sure that this issue will not be a justiciable matter going forward, and to just end this charade that Asot is promoting for his own benefit," Browne said.

There are some who hold the view that Michael’s continued legal actions appear to be giving him an unfair advantage. Undeterred, however, the ABLP is regrouping and Browne remains resolute that Michael’s days as a political candidate on his party’s ticket are over.

“I’m encouraging all of the people of St. Peter to accept Turner and to respect him as the Labour Party’s candidate for that constituency. “In so far as Asot Michael is concerned, Asot Michael is history. He will never, ever run on a Labour Party ticket, provided I am the leader of the party,” Browne declared.

“And it’s not a personal issue between me and him; it’s because he does not meet the governance standards of the party and we have parted company.”

As they seek to correct the errors that were outlined in the judgement, the ABLP leader expressed optimism that when next they move to confirm Rawdon Turner, the High Court will find favour with the party’s decision. — POINTEXPRESS

