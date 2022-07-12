ABEC Refutes UPP Claims Made In Recent Antigua Newsroom Article

The Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) is categorically refuting claims made by the Unite Progressive Party in a recent article published by the Antigua Newsroom online titled “UPP demands explanation for ABEC’s late publication of June’s Voters’ List and calls for more voter education”.

The article was published on Monday 11th July 2022.

ABEC wishes to advise that the Register of Electors for June 2022 was published on June 26th 2022 and posted in the places required by the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) by June 27th 2022.

Copies of the document can be seen at the High Court, Public Library, St. John’s Police Station, the Post Office and other areas within the 17 constituencies, including each Registration Unit.

The Supplementary List (the list of persons registered between the 1st and 30th of June) which is required to be published by law by the 15th of every month has been published way in advance on July 8th.

The Supplementary List facilitates the process of claims and objections for first time applicants.

