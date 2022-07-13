ABEC increases accessibility for persons living with disabilities and the elderly

Mrs. Elisa Graham ABEC PRO

The Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) wishes to advise persons living with disabilities and the elderly, that key services will now be more accessible at the Central Registration Unit for convenience.

The facility is located opposite the John. E. St. Luce Financial Centre on Factory Road.

This decision comes as a direct response to rising concerns from persons living with disabilities and the elderly, who have significant challenges in climbing the stairs to ABEC’s Headquarters on Queen Elizabeth Highway in the David Shoul Building.

The services, which will be transferred to the Central Registration facility in this regard, include persons who are completing transfers and replacing and collecting lost ID cards.

Persons are asked give the office one day’s notice prior to visiting the facility by calling 562-4198.

