ABDF AIRWING conducts emergency medevac from Antigua to Guadeloupe

ABDF AIRWING – SUCCESSFUL MEDEVAC FOR EMERGENCY DECOMPRESSION TREATMENT IN GUADELOUPE.

7 SEPT – ABDF AIRWING has successfully conducted an emergency medevac flight from Antigua to Guadeloupe.

The patient was experiencing symptoms of the bends (mainly associated with divers) and treatment required them to be taken to a decompression facility in Guadeloupe.

The patient was safely transported to receive the required treatment. The complete flight took approximately 30 mins to Guadeloupe.

Bends result from inadequate decompression following exposure to increased pressure, commonly found affecting divers and persons who operate deep underwater.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, numbness in the body, tingling sensations in extremities, paralysis, pain in the joints, dizziness or ringing in the ears. Bends can be fatal if untreated.

A hyperbaric recompression chamber is a method used to treat bends safely.

ABDF AIRWING continues to provide efficient, professional service to the nation when called upon to do so.

