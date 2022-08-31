A Lovell Administration will change the ‘check your minister’ culture of land and jobs for votes, Senator Tabor promises

REAL NEWS- A Harold Lovell Administration will clear the backlog of applications for land that have been submitted by young people to the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHAPA), says Senator Damani Tabor.

Scores of residents, especially youth, have complained that years have passed without a word from CHAPA on their applications.

Tabor, the Public Relations Officer of the United Progressive Party (UPP), says the Party’s policy on land and housing will be unveiled in the near future, and he assures that no one who qualifies to purchase Crown land will be deprived.

In fact, Tabor says the current culture of “check your minister” will be shelved, since land distribution ought to be left to the relevant agencies and officials without political interference.

Further, Tabor says the “land and job for votes” culture will be a thing of the past under a UPP Administration, since a government is elected to create an enabling environment for people to find work.

He states that the UPP is a party of empowerment, in a fair way, setting up systems to uplift the people.

