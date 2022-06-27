A Jamaican woman is alleging that her compatriot won’t return her box hand. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

The victim of the alleged scam says the woman who control the Box now resides in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Jamaican woman reached out to Antigua Newsroom about her ordeal, saying that she has not been able to recover her monies despite weeks of trying.

She alleges that the woman stole JMD 30K from herself and other members of the box hand.

The alleged victim provided ANR with screenshots of messages with the woman promising to send the box hand via Western Union.

Two weeks later the woman says this has not been done and the Jamaican woman has stopped responding to her messages.

We withheld the name of the woman for legal reasons, however, the victim is threatening to publish the woman’s name and photo on social media.

